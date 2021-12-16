LAKE CITY — The Lake City girls basketball team is heading into the holidays exactly where they want to be, 4-0.
The Trojans defeated Pine River Wednesday, 57-29, and now have roughly the next three weeks off before they play another game. While the break is not ideal, Lake City coach Bill Tisron said Wednesday's game was a great way to head into the extended holiday hiatus.
"It is exactly where we want to be (4-0), heading into the break," he said.
Early on, Tisron said his team wasn't being patient on offense, which he credited the Bucks zone defense for. He also said the Trojans needed to be more aggressive on defense. Lake City led 16-7 after the first quarter and 28-14 by halftime.
After regrouping, the Trojans came out firing on all cylinders in the third quarter.
"The intensity defensively, we picked it up and played well as a team. We had 14 assists on 24 made shots," he said.
To start the fourth quarter, Lake City was up big, 53-15.
Lake City's Chloe Bisballe had 23 points, nine steals, five assists and five rebounds, while Mackenzie Bisballe had 18 points, nine rebounds, five steals and five assists. Haylee Parniske added five points and four rebounds in the win. Tisron said Jessica Allen and Tarrin Miller both had great hustle and play well on defense to help get the Trojans the win.
Lake City hosts Beal City on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.