STANDISH — If the past four games are any indication of how the Lake City girls basketball team will play heading into districts next week, Trojans coach Bill Tisron has a big smile on his face.
The road will be tough but after the last four games the Trojans had, Tisron believes his squad is up to the challenge. On Thursday, Lake City finished the regular season with a win against a tough and good Standish-Sterling, 50-46.
“They are a good team. They are 12-3. This was a good game for us," he said. "It was a physical, intense game with ups and downs. We definitely will see that no matter who we play next week."
The game was tied, 7-7, after the first quarter and Lake City held a 19-15 lead at halftime. To start the fourth quarter the Trojans had a little cushion, up 36-24, but Standish-Sterling fought back in the final stanza to make it close.
"They made a little run. We turned the ball over and they hit some shots," he said. "I called a time out and got them calmed down and we finished out the game."
With the last four games of the regular season against quality teams like Standish-Sterling, Houghton Lake, Glen Lake and Bellaire, Tisron said he believes his team is playing its best basketball of the season.
Lake City senior Olivia Bellows paced the squad with 18 points and three assists while Mackenzie Bisballe had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chloe Bisballe added eight points and eight rebounds while Mariah Jackson had six points.
Tisron said both Nicole Adams and Emma Nickerson each played great defense and team basketball that helped the Trojans get the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.