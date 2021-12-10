HOUGHTON LAKE — The Lake City girls basketball team got a road win Thursday, beating Houghton Lake, 63-23.
Trojans coach Bill Tisron said he was proud of his team's effort in the lopsided victory. He also was happy to see the Trojans execute both offensively and defensively.
"The message going in was to play to our level, and I thought we did a good job of that from start to finish," he said.
Lake City jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and expanded that to 46-4 by halftime. By the start of the fourth quarter, Lake City was up 65-20.
Lake City's Mackenzie Bisballe had 16 points and five rebounds, while Chloe Bisballe had 11 points and eight steals. Emma Nickerson had 10 points for the Trojans, while Haylee Parniske had eight points.
Lake City (2-0) hosts Evart Monday.
