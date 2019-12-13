HOUGHTON LAKE — Lake City used aggressive play from start to finish and cruised to a 56-31 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
The Trojans were up 21-3 after the first quarter and expanded that to 28-9 at halftime. It was 49-22 going into the fourth quarter.
"I liked our aggressiveness to start the game and at the start of the second half," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "We got out and pushed the ball up the floor.
"We outrebounded them 40-27 and had 22 offensive rebounds so that was nice to see."
Olivia Bellows paced Lake City with 19 points and four assists while Rylie Bisballe had 14 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.
Chloe Bisballe had 11 points and nine rebounds while Megan Hose added six points and nine rebounds.
Lake City (4-0 overall, 2-0 Highland) hosts Pine River on Wednesday.
