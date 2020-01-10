ROSCOMMON — Despite a slow start, the Lake City girls basketball team took care of business Thursday against Roscommon, 67-20.
Lake City coach Bill Tisron said his team was a little sloppy and careless with the ball when the game started. He also said his team wasn't playing good fundamental basketball but eventually the Trojans got going and settled in.
"Overall, we played a nice game," he said. "I thought we did a nice job sharing the ball. We had 14 assists on 26 made shots."
Lake City jumped out to a 27-9 lead after the first quarter and led 44-16 at the half. To start the fourth quarter, the Trojans had a comfortable lead, 60-18.
Rylie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 24 points, five rebounds, and three assists while Olivia Bellows added 17 points and four assists. Chloe Bisballe had 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Tisron said freshman Emma Nickerson played her strongest game of the year off the bench.
Lake City (7-0, 5-0) travel to Morley Stanwood Monday.
