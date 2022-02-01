EVART — Junior Emma Nickerson put one in off the glass with 5 seconds remaining to provide the winning margin as the Lake City girls rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit to edge host Highland Conference foe Evart 67-66 in a seesaw thriller Monday.
Evart junior guard Addysen Gray took the inbound pass and against Lake City’s full-court press, dribbled down the court and also hit a basket, but just after the buzzer sounded.
“It was more exciting than we wanted it to be,” said Lake City coach Bill Tisron after the Trojans improved to 11-1 and 10-1 in the Highland with their second straight one-point road win in league competition.
“We didn’t play with intensity in the first half. Give credit to Evart. They really took it to us. Their number 10 (Gray) had a big night for them. The message at halftime was to lock down defensively and we did a much better job of that in the second half. But it was still a tight game. Evart’s a good team.”
Evart, behind the accurate shooting of Gray and senior Skylar Baumgardner, who combined for 38 points and four 3-pointers on the night, owned a 39-23 lead at intermission. The Trojans rallied in the third quarter to tie the score at 46 and then the fourth quarter swung back and forth before Nickerson finally sealed it with her layup.
“We’re still young and we have to learn to finish games better,” said Evart coach Matt Tiedt. “We did a lot of good things but we made some young mistakes with the lead in the fourth quarter and it cost us. We have to do a better job of taking the air out of the ball and not let the excitement of the moment get to us. It’ll come.”
Lake City sophomore Mackenzie Bisballe dominated play in the paint, especially in the second half, hitting for 30 points with 17 rebounds and she was 6 for 7 from the line. Chloe Bisballe canned 19 with seven boards, eight assists and six steals and Nickerson finished with 12, including three clutch baskets in the fourth quarter including the game-winner, and grabbed 10 boards.
Tisron also commended guard Tarrin Miller, who came off the bench to drain a pair of treys.
Gray tallied 20 to pace the Wildcats with two triples and Baumgardner scored 18 with two treys. Sophomore guard Allyson Theunick scored seven of her nine points in the fourth quarter, going 5 for 7 from the line, enabling Evart to hold onto a slim lead.
Lake City (11-1, 10-1) hosts Morley Stanwood (11-1) in a non-league clash today. Evart (6-5, 5-5) hosts Pine River.
EVART — Lake City overcame a sluggish start and cruised to a 68-48 win over Evart in a Highland victory.
The Wildcats led 16-15 after the first quarter but the Trojans responded to lead 36-22 at halftime and 57-28 going into the fourth quarter.
“It’s a great team win,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “We started a bit slow and then turned up the intensity in the second quarter.
“Defense turned into offense, we got out in transition and we hit the glass hard.”
Gavin Bisballe had a big night for Lake City with 28 points, 18 rebounds, five steals and two assists while Darin Kunkel had 15 points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Brady Becker added 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists while Oakley Barger also scored six.
Bryant Calderon paced Evart with 25 points.
Lake City is at Beal City on Friday.
