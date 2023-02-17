LAKE CITY — They’ve got themselves a piece of the crown.
A week from now, they’ll know if they get to keep it all to themselves or split it a couple of ways.
Lake City clinched at least a share of the Highland Conference girls basketball title, beating Manton 49-22 on Thursday.
The Trojans (19-1 overall) are 14-1 atop the league standings while McBain and Evart are each 13-2. The Wildcats wrap up conference play today against Roscommon while Lake City visits the Ramblers next Thursday.
Lake City got to celebrate its seniors in Thursday’s win.
“We did our senior night so it was nice to get all of them on the floor early in the game,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “I thought we picked it up in the second and third quarters and Manton played hard so kudos to them.”
The Trojans led 14-8 after the first quarter and 26-12 at halftime. It was 38-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 15 points and six rebounds while Emma Nickerson added eight points. Tarrin Miller and Haylee Parniske each scored six while Alie Bisballe had five.
Leah Helsel paced Manton with 13 points and Genna Alexander scored five.
Lake City hosts Hart on Tuesday in a varsity-only contest at 6 p.m. while the Rangers host Pine River.
SUTTONS BAY — Buckley scored an 85-53 win over Northwest Conference foe Suttons Bay.
The Norse led 24-15 after the first quarter before the Bears rallied to lead 48-31 at halftime and 66-44 going into the fourth quarter.
Landon Kulawiak paced Buckley with 26 points, eight rebounds and four steals while Jackson Kulawiak had 18 points and nine assists. Carter Williams had 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks while Tyler Milarch added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Buckley (11-8 overall, 9-4 Northwest) hosts Leland on Feb. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.