MORLEY — Lake City got off to a good start and cruised to a 58-43 win over Morley Stanwood in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday.
The Trojans led 19-10 after the first quarter and had a commanding 37-22 lead at halftime. It was 52-28 going into the fourth quarter.
"I thought we got off to a real fast start," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "After the long layoff, I wasn't sure how it would go.
"We got into a good flow and played good defense. I was happy with how we executed on both ends of the floor."
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 20 points and five rebounds while Alie Bisballe had 15 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists and five blocks.
Emma Nickerson added seven points and seven rebounds while Haley Parniske scored six.
The Trojans are at Beal City on Thursday.
