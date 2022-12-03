PETOSKEY — Off on the right foot.
The Lake City girls’ basketball team opened its 2022-23 season with a 55-50 victory over Grandville in the Petoskey Invitational Friday night.
The game was close throughout, as the Trojans led 15-11 after the first quarter and 29-23 at halftime.
In the second half, Lake City was able to build up a 43-32 lead after three and cruised to the opening night victory from there.
Lake City coach Bill Tisron said it was a nice first game for his team as they went up against a solid opponent.
“The girls handled the pressure well, and they did the little things right to get the win,” he said.
Alie Bisballe led the Trojans with 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Mackenzie Bisballe had 16 points and five assists, while Emma Nickerson added seven points and six rebounds.
The Trojans face the host Northmen in the title game at around 1:30 p.m. today. Petoskey beat Milan in Friday’s second semifinal.
MANTON — Manton picked up its first win, beating Houghton Lake 67-38 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest.
Rangers head coach JP Katona said his team got off to a sluggish start but was able to pick things up and cruise to victory.
“We were able to pick things up in the second quarter and build some momentum into the half,” he said. “I thought we had a good tempo, and we were able to put it into cruise control in the second half.
“It’s early in the season, so we still got some things to work on,”
The Rangers led 37-14 at halftime, and it was 53-30 after three quarters.
Lauren Wilder led Manton with 26 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Leah Helsel had 22 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while Aliyah Geary added eight points and six rebounds.
Manton (1-1 overall, 1-0 Highland) is at McBain in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader next Friday.
