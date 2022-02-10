LAKE CITY — The Lake City girls basketball team got the win Wednesday against Roscommon, 53-20, but three starters were injured early in the game.
Lake City coach Bill Tisron said although his three starters went down in the first quarter, his bench was up to the task and stepped up to fill the hold left by the three injured players. He said the hope is that no of the injuries were serious.
Despite the injuries, Lake City jumped out to a 15-0 lead after the first quarter and were up 30-2 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, Lake City was up 42-12.
"We got off to a good start, a fast start. We know Roscommon is having a bad year and we wanted to play to our level. How we know we can play," he said. "The defense looked good in the first half only giving up two points."
Tisron said every player got minutes Wednesday including three junior varsity players who utilized the fifth quarter rule.
Last season, the Michigan High School Athletic Association introduced this new rule that allows a player to compete in five quarters of basketball in one day. “In basketball, an athlete may compete in up to five quarters per day, during no more than three dates per week and 20 dates per team or individual,” the rule states.
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Emma Nickerson had seven points and five rebounds and Haylee Parniske scored six. Lake City sophomore Payton Hogan, who utilized the fifth quarter rule, scored five points, and nabbed four rebounds.
Lake City (15-1, 13-1) travel to Northern Michigan Christian Friday.
