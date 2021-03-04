LEROY — Bill Tisron may need to start taking attendance in practice.
The Lake City girls' basketball coach hasn't been sure who may or may not be there at any point lately.
The Trojans, who got two of their starters back from COVID-19 quarantine earlier this week, now have two more sidelined.
With all that going on, and limited practices to boot because of a tight schedule, it has been an interesting stretch.
Lake City still got the job done, though, beating Pine River 44-39 in a Highland Conference contest Wednesday night.
Tisron said it's been tough getting things together of late.
"We're just trying to find some kind of rhythm," he said. "We've had limited practice and limited games with new faces every day.
"I thought we played well in spurts tonight but it's tough right now. I think we're better than we played today."
The Trojans struggled out of the gate as Pine River led 7-6 after the first quarter. The Trojans picked up a bit after that, though, and led 19-14 at halftime and 33-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Despite the loss, Pine River coach Paula Justin was pleased with her team.
"This is probably our best overall intense game we've played all the way to the end," she said. "The girls never gave up. I feel like it's a pretty good step to stay within five of Lake City.
"We just need to clean up some of our miscues."
Olivia Bellows pace Lake City with 14 points and eight rebounds while McKenzie Bisballe had 12 points and 16 rebounds. Chloe Bisballe added nine points and six rebounds. Tisron commended Abbi Holt and Josie Seger for the play off the bench.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists while Amanda Hill had eight points. Madi Sparks added four points, six rebounds and five assists.
Lake City (7-0 overall) is at Evart Tuesday while Pine River (3-6) is at Evart on Friday.
