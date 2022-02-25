GAYLORD — For three quarters, life was good.
The final eight minutes, though, were a struggle.
Lake City wrapped up the regular season with a 55-48 loss to Gaylord in a non-conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
The Trojans led 15-11 after the first quarter and 26-25 at halftime before taking a 41-35 lead into the fourth.
"We played three really good quarters of basketball against a good team," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "We just ran out of gas in the fourth quarter and couldn't get shots to fall.
"I was happy with the way we played, though, and it's a step in the right direction headed into districts next week."
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 21 points and five rebounds while Chloe Bisballe added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
The Trojans face Roscommon in a Division 3 district contest Wednesday at Grayling.
