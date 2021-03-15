MAPLE CITY — Lake City made things interesting before dropping a 60-52 decision to Glen Lake in a non-conference girls basketball contest Saturday.
The Trojans dug themselves a hole early as they were down 16-6 after the first quarter and 27-18 at halftime. It was 42-33 going into the fourth quarter and the Lakers stretched that even further before Lake City got going.
"We got off to a slow start on both offense and defense but after the first quarter, we settled in and made some runs," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "I was very happy with the fight and effort of our girls.
"We got down 17 with four minutes left in the game and cut it to six with a minute to go but just ran out of gas at the end. I told the girls that even with the loss, we learned a lot about ourselves and got better today."
Olivia Bellows paced Lake City with 25 points and five rebounds while Mackenzie Bisballe had 14 points. Chloe Bisballe added 11.
Lake City (9-1) hosts Bellaire on Tuesday. It's a varsity-only evening with tipoff at 6:15 p.m.
