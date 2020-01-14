MORLEY — Perfect no more.
Lake City dropped its first game of the season, falling to Morley Stanwood 54-49 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
"They were undefeated coming in and they're a physical team," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "We just weren't able to match that.
"We did some things to get ourselves back in the game and had a shot at the end but things didn't fall."
Morley led 15-14 after the first quarter and 29-22 at halftime. It was 40-36 going into the fourth quarter.
Rylie Bisballe paced Lake City with 21 points and 11 rebounds while Olivia Bellows added 20 points and three rebounds.
The Trojans (7-1 overall) hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.