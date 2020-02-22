BEAL CITY — Now that's a sweet 16.
Lake City wrapped up a perfect Highland Conference girls basketball campaign with a 61-33 win over Beal City on Friday night.
The Trojans (18-1 overall, 16-0 Highland) wrap up the regular season at Bellaire on Monday.
Lake City led just 7-5 after the first quarter but then outscored the Aggies 20-9 in the second for a 27-14 lead at the break. It was 50-26 going into the fourth quarter.
"We got off to a slow start tonight after a very busy week mentally and physically draining week," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "We came in the second half, played strong defense and that led to a strong fast-break game.
"Our bench stepped up, played well and gave our starters a nice break."
Olivia Bellows paced the Trojans with 15 points and four steals while Rylie Bisballe had 14 points and nine rebounds. Chloe Bisballe added 13 points, five rebounds and five assists while Alyssa Hutchinson had six points.
