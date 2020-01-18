LAKE CITY — They've pried the monkey off their backs.
At least for now.
They also know there's a second round down the road in February and maybe even a bigger meeting in March.
For now, though, Lake City put itself atop the standings with a key 48-37 win over Manton in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Trojans are the lone league unbeaten headed toward the end of the first half.
That's a good feeling, Lake City coach Bill Tisron said.
"We haven't had success again Manton whatsoever lately," he said. 'We've lost six of seven against them so, in a sense, it's a little bit of a monkey off our back…even if it's just a confidence thing.
"We know going to their place is going to be tremendously hard. In the league race, we're a game up and that's big. We know Manton is going to get better, we know McBain is going to get better and we know Houghton Lake is going to be better the second time around. We just have to keep working hard."
The story of Friday's game came on the defensive end of the court. Lake City bothered Manton's shooters and held the Rangers without a 3-pointer the entire night.
Chloe Bisballe also gets a nod for hounding Manton standout Jaden Wilder, who went scoreless in the first half.
"Chloe defensively on Jaden was key," Tisron said. "Stopping her was a big focus for us.
"It wasn't a good shooting night for them and, for the most part, we had hands in the face and were at least challenging shots."
Lake City also won the battle on the boards, limiting Manton to just four offensive rebounds.
"We knew if they got multiple shots, their shots were going to fall," Tisron said. "If they were one-and-done, especially living by the three like they do, it would be big for us."
Lake City led 16-11 after the first quarter and 24-14 at halftime. It was 35-29 going into the fourth quarter.
"It just wasn't our night offensively. Were 0 for 16 from the three-point line," Manton coach JP Katona said. "Going against a team of Lake City's caliber, you've got to be able to go toe-to-toe and we didn't do it.
"I thought they executed much better than we did tonight."
Riley Bisballe paced Lake City with 22 points and 19 rebounds while Olivia Bellows had 11 points. Nicole Adams had six points and five rebounds while Megan Hose added four rebounds.
Molly Lane paced Manton with 13 points and five rebounds while Abby Brown added 11 points, five assists and five steals.
