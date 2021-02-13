MCBAIN — The first steps have been taken.
They're good steps, too, as Lake City ran its record to 2-0 with a convincing 54-24 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
For just a week of contact practices and two games, Trojan coach Bill Tisron is pleased with where his team is at early.
"I am pleased with the week and it's a good start to the season," he said. "We knew it was going to go fast so we're valuing every day. Every day is going to be a gift because we know it could be taken away.
"We played hard both games but next week will be a tougher week. We've got Beal City Monday, Manton Tuesday and then McBain on Friday. I'll have a better idea about where we're at by the end of next week."
Lake City led 12-7 after the first quarter and then turned up the gas in the second quarter to lead 28-14 at the break.
Tisron was most pleased with his team's interior defense against NMC's size.
"Our biggest focus was their two girls," Tisron said. "We watched film of their first game against Evart and they dominated inside. They had probably 25 points and 20 rebounds. We held them to six points tonight.
"The defensive effort, I was very pleased with."
Defense was also the theme for Comet coach Rich Bennett who was pleased with how things started but not with how quickly south they went.
"We played really good in the first quarter…probably the best defensive game I've seen out of that group of girls even going back to last season," he said. "After that, Lake City picked up five quick buckets and 10 quick points in the middle of the second quarter and we got deflated from that.
"We went into halftime, everyone was defeated, their demeanor was upset and their body language was everything. We stayed flat the rest of the night."
Chloe Bisballe paced Lake City with 17 points and Olivia Bellows scored 15.
Ally Krick paced NMC with 10 points.
NMC boys edge Lake City
One week down and feeling good.
Northern Michigan Christian ran its record to 2-0 with a 47-42 win over Lake City in a Highland boys contest.
First-year Comet coach Kyle Benthem said it's a good feeling right now.
"This feels really good to set that mentality for our kids," he said. "Going into the game, we knew they had quick guards who could drive and that really gave us difficulty after the first quarter."
NMC led 9-0 after the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime.
On the flip side, Lake City is off to an 0-2 start and struggling.
"It's frustrating," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "We've got an awful lot of work to do to get better. We've got way too much talent on this team to be playing this way."
The Trojans cut the deficit to 35-31 going into the fourth quarter and got it down one at one point but couldn't get over the hump.
"Put the blame on me. We didn't look or play prepared," Besko added. "We fought back and had plenty of chances along the way but it's the little things and that's what I keep telling our kids."
Junior Jonas Lanser came off the bench to pace NMC with 15 points and five rebounds while junior wing Trevin Winkle had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Seth VanHaitsma added eight points and three assists.
Benthem also commended the defensive play of Blake DeZeeuw.
Andrew VanderTuig paced Lake City with 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals while Hunter Bisballe added 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Ellian Schichtel had six points and eight rebounds while Oakley Barger added six points and four rebounds.
NMC is at Mason County Eastern on Monday while Lake City hosts Manton on Wednesday.
