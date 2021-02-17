LAKE CITY -- It was the first "big test" of the season for the Lake City girls and they passed impressively, earning a 50-37 victory over visiting Highland Conference rival Manton.
The Trojans trailed 8-0 midway through the first quarter but charged back to tie the score at 17 midway through the second quarter and then pull ahead the rest of the way, leading 28-17 at halftime and 39-30 after three quarters.
"It was our first big test in terms of real tough competition and the girls responded," said Lake City coach Bill Tisron after his team stayed unbeaten in four games.
"Manton's become one of our big rivals over the past five years and we've had some really tough battles with them. We know they're always gonna be well-coached and prepared when they come in. It was another chess match tonight like we expected with adjustments by both sides and fortunately we were able to come out on top."
Manton coach J.P. Katona was pleased with his team's effort.
"I'm proud of the girls," he said. "Lake City's a good team. They're more experienced than we are and that made a difference tonight but I liked our effort. I thought we did a good job of keeping Olivia (Bellows) in check, holding her to seven points, but their freshman (Mackenzie Bisballe) really stepped up for them. She had a big night, especially in the second quarter."
Tisron switched from a zone defense to a man defense in the first quarter and he said that helped fuel the Trojan comeback.
"They were getting good looks against our zone and so we switched," he said. "Olivia guarded Lauren (Wilder) one-on-one with some help and that was a big factor for us. Lauren brings the ball up and everything goes through her. She still scored 15 points but she had to work for every point."
Katona noted that the game was evenly played aside from Lake City's second-quarter run.
"We're in the same district so hopefully we'll get to play again this year," he said.
Bisballe scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the second quarter to spark what would turn to be a 21-7 run that turned the fortunes of the game around. Bisballe also grabbed 14 rebounds for a strong double-double, including seven offensive rebounds, and she also blocked three shots. Junior guard Chloe Bisballe tallied 14 with six assists and six boards and Bellows tallied seven with six rebounds and turned in a tenacious defensive effort. Tisron also commended Mariah Jackson and Emma Nickerson, who rotated at the post position and each scored four and provided a physical presence inside.
Wilder had three assists and three steals to go with her 15 points. Senior wing Aysia Taylor earned a double-double with 12 points and 12 boards. Katona commended Sam Powers, who scored five and stayed glued to Bellows.
Lake City (4-0) plays at McBain Friday in the first game of a girl-boy doubleheader. Manton (2-1, 1-1 Highland) has another stiff test Thursday, hosting league foe Houghton Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.