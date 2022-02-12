MCBAIN — When it came to go-time, they found a way to go.
Lake City overcame a seven-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to score a 37-35 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a key Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The win helps the Trojans keep pace with McBain atop the league standings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
“It was just a low scoring, defensive battle the whole way,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “We got off to a nice start in the first quarter with a lot of energy.
“The middle two quarters, we had no energy and didn’t take care of the ball.”
Lake City led 12-7 after the first quarter and was up 16-15 at halftime. NMC outscored the Trojans 16-8 in the third, though, to lead 31-24 going into the fourth.
“We played much better tonight than we did on Wednesday against Evart,” NMC coach Rich Bennett said. “We did a great job on the board in the first half, especially in the second quarter. Rebounding was an issue in the second half.
“I put our girls in a stall with 3:30 left in the fourth when we had the momentum. This loss is all on me…our girls did great.”
Lake City found a way to take that momentum back as the Comets struggled at the free-throw line and secure the win.
“We kicked it back into gear offensively and defensively in the fourth,” Tisron said.
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 19 points and 20 rebounds while Chloe Bisballe had six points and nine rebounds. Hailey Parniske added six points and five rebounds.
Megan Bennett paced NMC with 16 points and nine rebounds while Paige Ebels added 11 points and four steals.
Lake City is at Manton on Tuesday before hosting McBain on Thursday. NMC hosts Pine River on Thursday.
