LAKE CITY — Call it a good start to a big week.
Facing Manton and McBain later in the week, Lake City got off to a strong start with a 66-15 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
"It's a great team effort and everyone contributed," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "The girls played good defense and this was a good tune-up for a three-game week."
The Trojans led 21-2 after the first quarter and 45-4 at halftime.
Olivia Bellows paced Lake City with 26 points while Chloe Bisballe had 15 points and four assists. Mariah Jackson had seven points and five rebounds while Emma Nickerson added six points and five rebounds.
Lake City hosts Manton today.
