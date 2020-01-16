LAKE CITY — Good balance and good ball movement helped Lake City to a 45-20 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Trojans were up 17-7 after the first quarter and 32-11 at halftime.
"I thought we had a balanced attack tonight. Four in double figures is the most we've had this year," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "We did a good job of attacking their zone and getting good shots, especially in the first half."
Rylie Bisballe paced Lake City with 14 points, nine rebounds, six blocks and four assists while Olivia Bellows added 11 points. Megan Hose had 10 points and six rebounds while Chloe Bisballe also had 10 points.
Madelyn Benthem paced NMC with 12 points and five rebounds.
"We lost to a great Lake City team," NMC coach Rich Bennett said. "We struggled to move the ball around on offense and struggled to see the floor.
"Madelyn had a little spark to her game tonight. It was great to see her shoot the ball."
The Trojans host Manton on Friday with first place in the Highland on the line while the Comets host Pine River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.