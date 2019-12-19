LAKE CITY — Good ball movement.
Good defense.
Lake City used both things to cruise to a 70-34 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The win puts the Trojans at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the league at the quarter-point of the regular season.
"This was a nice quality team win before Christmas," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "I thought our defensive intensity was really good tonight.
"This is back-to-back games with large assist numbers, too, so we moved the ball well and shared the ball really well."
Rylie Bisballe paced Lake City with 28 points, seven steals, six assists and five rebounds while Chloe Bisballe added 19 points and four assists. Olivia Bellows had 15 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Kendra Montague paced Pine River with nine points and six rebounds while Hailey Wanstead added eight points and four rebounds.
Lake City hosts Beal City on Jan. 7 while Pine River is at Manton the same day.
