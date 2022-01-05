LAKE CITY – The Lake City girls kicked off the New Year on a positive note, outscoring visiting Highland Conference foe Beal City by a 53-27 margin on Tuesday.
The Trojans exhibited some rust, especially early on, and led only 8-7 after the first quarter but expanded the lead with each succeeding quarter.
“Offensively, we were obviously out of synch after the long layoff but defensively it was a good effort from start to finish,” said Lake City coach Bill Tisron. “We mixed up the zone and press and gave them some different looks. Any time you hold a team to 27 points, you’re playing well as a team at the defensive end.”
Senior guard Chloe Bisballe showed up strongly in every facet of the game, hitting for a game-high 23 points with nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. Mackenzie Bisballe tallied 18 with 10 rebounds for a double-double and she also recorded five blocks.
Tisron commended Jessica Allen and Riley Cohoon for their hustle and defensive energy and Mariah Jackson for her physical presence inside.
Lake City also won the JV game 37-25 as Payton Hogan hit for 20.
Lake City plays at Roscommon on Thursday.
