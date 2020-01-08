LAKE CITY — Lake City cruised to a 76-24 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Trojans led 22-8 after the first quarter and 49-21 at halftime.
"It's a nice way to get started after the long break," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "We had about three weeks off so it's nice to get back on the floor.
"We had good energy from the start of the game all the way to the end and we had good contributions from the bench, too."
Rylie Bisballe paced Lake City with 21 points and six rebounds while Megan Hose added a career-best 20 points and 12 rebounds. Nicole Adams had 11 points and four rebounds while Olivia Bellows added nine points and four assists.
The Trojans (6-0 overall, 4-0 Highland) are at Roscommon on Thursday
