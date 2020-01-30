LAKE CITY — Lake City got off to a fast start and cruised to a 55-32 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Trojans led 23-8 after the first quarter and had a commanding 38-15 lead at halftime.
"I thought we played a really good first half," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "We shared the ball, moved the ball and played good defense.
"The third quarter, we came out sluggish and were kind of dragging a little bit."
Chloe Bisballe paced Lake City with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists while Olivia Bellows added 14 points. Rylie Bisballe had 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks while Megan Hose added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Lake City is at Pine River on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.