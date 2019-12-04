KALKASKA — Rylie Bisballe and Olivia Bellows took care of the offensive part.
The team took care of the defense.
Lake City opened the season on a high note with an easy 63-31 win over Kalkaska in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Trojans, who return a good chunk of players from last year's Division 3 state semifinal team, led 14-6 after the first quarter and 30-17 at halftime. They were up 44-23 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was a total team effort," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "We were without Chloe Bisballe tonight so other girls had to step up. I thought our defense was fantastic, too.
"Nicole Adams and Emma Nickerson played great for us."
Rylie Bisballe paced Lake City with 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks while Bellows had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Trojans host Evart on Friday.
