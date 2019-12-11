LAKE CITY — A strong first half was all they needed.
Lake City came out strong and cruised to a 46-24 win over Manistee in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Trojans were up 14-6 after the first quarter and 32-6 at halftime. It was 42-12 going into the fourth quarter.
"We had a great, great first half," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "We played awesome team basketball and shared the ball well
"We were moving the ball well against their zone and we played great defense."
Chloe Bisballe paced Lake City with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists while Rylie Bisballe had 14 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Olivia Bellows added eight points.
The Trojans (3-0 overall) are at Houghton Lake on Thursday.
