ROSCOMMON — It wasn't all that pretty at times but they'll take it.
Lake City got its season off on the right foot as it beat Roscommon 56-13 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Trojans were up 13-1 after the first quarter and 30-6 at halftime.
"Probably the theme of the night is we were a little bit rusty and a little bit sluggish but it was good to be back on the court," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "I thought the girls played hard and I really liked the effort."
Olivia Bellows paced Lake City with 18 points and four steals while Chloe Bisballe had 14 points, four rebounds and six assists. McKenzie Bisballe had 11 points and nine rebounds while Mariah Jackson added six points.
The Trojans are at Northern Michigan Christian on Friday.
