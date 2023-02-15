LAKE CITY — The Lake City girls parlayed a strong first half into a 55-32 victory against visiting Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday in Highland Conference play.
The Trojans limited NMC to single digits in the first half, breaking things wide open in the second quarter on the way to a 28-7 lead at the half.
“Our defense in the first half was the key,” said Lake City coach Bill Tisron.
“We were a little out of sorts in the first quarter but got into a better rhythm in the second quarter and played pretty well and that carried over into the third quarter.”
Tisron is planning to keep his starters on the floor for longer stretches in the final three games heading into the Division 3 district tournament at Evart.
“It’s important for the starters to be in a good rhythm down the stretch here,” he said.
“We can clinch at least a tie for the Highland on Thursday at home against Manton and that’s where our focus is right now. Then we have two big games against Hart and McBain in the last week before districts.
Junior Mackenzie Bisballe put 18 on the board with six boards. Junior Alie Bisballe had 14 with 10 boards for a double-double while senior post Emma Nickerson tallied seven and Rylee Cohoon and Haylee Parniske each scored five.
Tisron also commended the play of junior Mya Miller, who started at the point in place of Tarrin Miller, who was under the weather, and Hayleigh VanderTuig, who provided solid minutes at different positions off the bench.
NMC rallied to score 25 points in the second half after being held to seven points in the first two quarters.
“It was a rough start; too many turnovers and we didn’t box out and rebound much in the first half,” said Comet coach Rich Bennett.
“We got our offese going in the second half but tonight wasn’t one of our better games. We’re running out of time to get things together for districts.”
Senior guard Paige Ebels put 12 on the board with two steals. Jada VanNoord and Alaina Rozeveld each tallied eight. Rozeveld grabbed three boards with three steals.
Lake City (18-1, 13-1) is home against Manton on Thursday. NMC (7-10, 5-9) plays at Pine River.
EVART — Evart overcame a rough start to beat Houghton Lake 52-22 in a Highland contest.
The Wildcats struggled with their shooting in the first half but found a groove as the game wore on.
“We took good shots in the first half but nothing was falling,” Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said. “We had a really aggressive second half.
“The girls played well together as a team. Kyrah (Gray) had a nice game tonight and got some shots in the paint. She had some big free throws that gave us a spark, too.”
Kyrah Gray paced Evart with 17 points , six rebounds, five assists and eight steals while Emma Dyer had 11 points and five assists. Addy Gray recorded eight points and seven rebounds while Ally Theunick added four points and seven steals.
The Wildcats are at Roscommon on Thursday.
MANTON — Manton used a strong fourth quarter to beat Roscommon 40-34 in a Highland contest.
The Bucks led 10-9 after the first quarter and 19-17 at halftime before taking a 24-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
“It was a defensive win,” Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. “I thought we stayed in the game with our defensive game plan.
“We didn’t get a lot of steals until the fourth quarter when we took the lead.”
Leah Helsel paced Manton with 12 points, 10 steals, five assists and seven rebounds while Genna Alexander added 11 points and four steals.
Aliyah Geary had nine points while Kelsi Traxler added five points, six rebounds and six steals.
Traxler and Hadley Saylor had some key putbacks off offensive rebounds to seal the win, Katona added.
The Rangers are at Lake City Thursday.
