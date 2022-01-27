LAKE CITY — The defense was on point for Lake City's girls basketball team as the Trojans topped Houghton Lake Wednesday, 66-21.
Lake City held Houghton Lake to only nine points in the first half and Trojans coach Bill Tisron said he was very pleased with his team effort on both sides of the ball but especially on defense. Lake City forced 29 turnovers and had 15 steals, which helped generate quick transition points and easy buckets, Tisron said.
"The girls did a good job sharing the ball and we had 13 assists as a team," he said. "They did a good job playing smart basketball."
With Wednesday's game marking the halfway point of the regular season and the calendar ready to flip to February next week, Tisron said he told his players it is time to start turning it on, so they can be peaking as the tournament start in March.
The Trojans jumped out to a 25-6 lead after the first quarter and led 38-9 by the halftime break. To start the fourth quarter, Lake City was in control up, 59-17.
Emma Nickerson Chloe Bisballe paced the Trojans with 14 points each, while Mackenzie Bisballe had 11 points. Hayleigh VanderTuig added seven points in the win.
Lake City (9-1) play Pine River Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.