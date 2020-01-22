MCBAIN — There might be a pattern here.
After not allowing Manton a 3-pointer in a big win on Friday, Lake City did it to McBain this time around.
The Trojans used strong defense and it helped limit the Ramblers' perimeter shooting in Lake City's 46-23 Highland Conference girls basketball victory Tuesday night.
While Lake City coach Bill Tisron knows it's not all about his team's defensive prowess on the perimeter, he thinks the Trojans have a hand in the miscues.
"I thought our defensive effort and all-around effort were very good," he said. "They had zero made field goals in the first half.
"Coming in, I've been seeing they've been making a lot of 3-pointers so we knew we had to cover them very well. They had an off night shooting but they weren't getting any wide open shots off."
Tisron commended Olivia Bellows, in particular, with her defense on McBain sophomore shooter Emma Schierbeek.
While McBain was struggling offensively, Lake City didn't exactly set the world on fire. The Trojans led 8-1 after the first quarter and 15-4 at halftime.
The Trojans picked up a little bit of steam in the third quarter and led 34-13 going into the fourth.
"Defensively, I thought we played alright, holding them to 15 in the first half," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "Offensively, we didn't look to attack the hoop. When we did, we kind of went in there scared and not looking to score.
"We need to learn how to attack better offensively."
Rylie Bisballe paced Lake City with 16 points and six rebounds while Bellows added 16 points and three assists. Chloe Bisballe had nine points and six rebounds while Megan Hose added five points and four rebounds.
Couper Agema paced McBain with five points while Leah Neverth and Olyvia Nederhood each had four.
