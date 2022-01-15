LAKE CITY – The Lake City girls' basketball defeated the Manton Rangers 53-32 Friday night.
"We had our first loss of the season Wednesday, so this was a good bounce back for us," Trojan head coach Bill Trison said.
The Trojans were led by senior Chloe Bisball, who recorded 16 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists, on her way to a triple double.
After leading 15-8 after one, the Trojans held the Rangers to two points in the second quarter as they took a 26-10 lead into halftime. The Trojans continued to maintain a double-digit lead as they went into the fourth quarter up 42-24.
Tisron said he was happy with the defensive effort from senior Jessica Allen and Rylee Cohoon, who guarded the Rangers' top scorer all night.
"Our defensive intensity was great," Trojan head coach Bill Tisron said. "They took away their top scorer, Lauren Wilder. She's been averaging 20 points, and we held her to 12."
Emma Nickerson had 14 points and seven rebounds in the win, while Tarrin Miller and Jessica Allen each had five points.
Manton coach JP Katona said Lake City was simply the better team.
"Lake City was one to two steps ahead of us the whole game," he said. "They got us flustered early and we never could get over that.
"We'll find a way to get better and I'll have a better game plan when we play them again."
Jaden Wilder paced Manton with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals while Leah Helsel had nine points and five rebounds. Adrianna Sackett had four points and four steals while Megan Moffit had nine rebounds.
The Trojans (7-1) next game will be on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at McBain (8-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.