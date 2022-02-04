BEAL CITY — The Lake City girls basketball team took care of business beating Beal City Thursday, 52-20.
Lake City coach Bill Tisron said his team got off to a nice start and never looked back, especially on defense.
"We got off to a good start especially defensively giving up only three points. We got the double-digit lead in the second quarter and cruised from there," he said.
Lake City led 11-3 after the first quarter and expanded that lead to 24-8 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, Lake City led 35-12. Tisron said his team appealed defensive pressure all night and caused 27 Aggies turnovers.
"It was just a good overall game by the girls and everyone got good playing time," Tisron said.
Lake City's Chloe Bisballe paced the Trojans with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals, while Emma Nickerson had 15 points and nine rebounds. Mackenzie Bisballe had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Jessica Allen had four points.
Lake City travels to Bellaire Monday.
