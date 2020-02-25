BELLAIRE — Lake City got a good test to wrap up the regular season as it beat Bellaire 37-27 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Eagles were unbeaten coming into the contest and ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Division 4 state rankings. The Trojans (19-1 overall) are No. 3 in Division 3 behind defending champion Pewamo-Westphalia and Kent City.
"It was a district atmosphere and I was happy with how we handled it," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "It's a great battle for us in the last game before districts."
Bellaire jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start before the Trojans settled down and found some rhythm.
The Eagles were up 9-8 after the first quarter and 15-14 at halftime.
"We calmed them down and then really played our style of basketball in the second half," Tisron added.
Lake City led 27-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Olivia Bellows paced the Trojans with 12 points while Rylie Bisballe had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Chloe Bisballe added eight points and five assists.
The Trojans host McBain in a Division 3 district contest on March 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.