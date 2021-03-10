EVART -- The Lake City girls remained unbeaten with a 47-30 victory at the court of Highland Conference foe Evart.
It was a close game against the pesky Wildcats until Lake City pulled away in the fourth quarter. Lake City led 15-9, 21-16 and 32-27 at the quarter breaks.
"Evart played us tough," said Lake City coach Bill Tisron. "They didn't let us penetrate very much, especially in the first half, and we didn't get many offensive rebounds. We had better ball movement in the second half and that created some more scoring chances."
Senior guard Olivia Bellows scored a game-high 19 points, including 11 in the final period. Junior forward Abby Holt, starting in place of a player sidelined by the COVID tracing protocol, had her best game of the season, Tisron noted, scoring 10 with seven rebounds.
Mackenzie Bisballe put nine on the board and Chloe Bisballe hit for seven with four assists and six rebounds. Tisron also credited Chloe with tight defense against Evart's potentially explosive junior guard Addysen Gray.
"Gray scored 15 but we were really happy with that," Tisron said. "She can get hot and nail 3-pointers in a hurry. Tonight she had to work for all of her points with Chloe guarding her.
Skylar Baumgardner and Allison Theunick each scored four for Evart.
* Lake City won a close JV game 28-25 as Tarrin Miller hit for six. Brianna Cass led Evart with seven points.
Lake City (8-0) has a big Highland showdown at Houghton Lake on Thursday. Tisron said it wll be the first game this season where all 10 varsity players will be ready to go.
