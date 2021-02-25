LAKE CITY — It may have been a game in late February but Wednesday's Highland Conference game between the Lake City and Pine River girls basketball teams was special.
With less than a second left in the game, Lake City senior Olivia Bellows hit a half court, game-winning shot to put the Trojans up 33-31 against the Bucks.
As for Wednesday's game, Lake City coach Bill Tisron said it was one of the most exciting games he has ever been a part of. The Trojans were up 30-29 with 10 seconds left in the game and Tisron said they missed the front end of a one and one free throw. Pine River snatched up the rebound, raced the length of the floor and hit a lay up to go up 31-30 with only seconds left on the clock.
"I called a time out, drew up a play and senior guard Olivia Bellows brought it up the court. She reached half court and let it fly to hit a half court three," he said. "After watching the tape, here was 0.6 seconds left when she released it."
With two starters out due to quarantine, Tisron said the Trojans had to battle and a lot of girls stepped up Wednesday.
Bellows paced the Trojans with 17 points and seven rebounds while Emma Nickerson had seven points and four rebounds. Mariah Jackson added six points and six rebounds. Tisron said Nicole Adams and Jessica Allen each played great team defense, rebounded and had great play Wednesday.
Pine River's CorNesha Holmes and Hailey Wanstead each had eight points, while Holmes also had five rebounds. Madi Sparks added seven points and four rebounds in the Bucks' tough loss.
Lake City hosts Evart Friday, while Pine River travels to Manton Monday after its game Friday against Houghton Lake was canceled due to COVID-19 quarntine.
