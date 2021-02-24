LAKE CITY -- The Lake City boys held off a furious fourth-quarter push by visiting Pine River to secure a 40-38 victory on Tuesday in Highland play.
The Trojans took what appeared to be a comfortable 32-19 lead into the fourth quarter and then scored the first two buckets of the final period to increase it to 36-19. But somebody forgot to tell the Bucks the game was over as they outscored Lake City 19-4 over the final five-and-a-half minutes to nearly wrest the win away from the home team.
"Give Pine River credit; they were hitting everything in the fourth quarter," said Lake City coach Brad Besko. "For us it was a win that we badly needed but we have to learn how to finish games. We can't afford to give up leads like that."
Pine River was playing its fifth game in seven days and still somehow found the energy and inspiration to close strongly.
"We were stagnant in the middle of the game but my guys showed tremendous fight and moxie in the fourth to tie it up with under 20 seconds to go," said Pine River coach Brian Goodenow. "But Lake City got a bucket late and we weren't able to match it."
Goodenow commended his team for its fighting spirit.
"Playing five games in seven days going into this one made our fourth quarter that much more impressive," he said. "We gutted it out and gave ourselves a chance to win."
Senior Ellian Schichtel secured 13 points with three rebounds and three assists and sophomore Grayson Elmquist, brought up from the JV to fill a roster void created with two players in quarantine, provided a spark in the third quarter as the Trojans stretched the lead from 17-15 at the half to 32-19. Elmquist hit for 13 points in all, including a 3-pointer, with eight of those points coming in the third. Andrew VanderTuig tallied 10 with 15 rebounds while Oakley Barger hit for five with six boards and three steals.
Senior Gabe Ardis had two points with five rebounds and played solid defensively, earning three steals. Besko also commended A.J. VanDuinen and Noah Keyway for their contributions off the bench.
Garett Sumpter paced the Bucks with 14 points while Isaiah Dennis delivered 10 and Jayce Methner made eight.
Lake City plays at Evart on Thursday and Pine River hosts Lake City for a rematch on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.