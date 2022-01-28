LEROY — A good start and big plays down the stretch provided the key.
Lake City picked up a Highland Conference boys basketball victory, beating Pine River 61-55 on Thursday night.
The Trojans led 18-10 after the first quarter and just 34-32 at halftime.
“We got off to a good start,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “The goal was to start this game like we finished the last one.
“We got a little lax in the second quarter and led them back in the game. Down the stretch, we made some big plays and did enough to win.”
Lake City led 51-47 going into the fourth.
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow lamented his team’s slow start but was pleased with the fight they showed.
“We didn’t match their intensity in the aopening quarter, and when Isaiah Dennis had to go to the bench with foul trouble in the first, we were really up against it,” he said. “I think we trailed by as many as 18.
“Our guys really dug deep and played with a lot of heart to get back in it and trail by four at the half. We battled all the way back to take the lead in the fourth, but gave up too many second chances to hold on. Lake City is long and athletic, and they finish very well in the paint. All credit to them, as they pretty much dominated us inside.
Gavin Bisballe paced the Trojans with 24 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks while Darin Kunkel added 19 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Oakley Barger had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks while Brady Becker and Devin Nolan had big fourth-quarter baskets. Brody Gothard also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Austin Dean paced Pine River with 22 points and four steals while Dennis added 14 points and five rebounds.
Cole Crawford had nine points while Evan Esiline added six points and five rebounds.
