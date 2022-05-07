LAKE CITY —
Cadillac
Buckley wins title
BRETHREN — Buckley's boys took first at the Bobcat Invitational in Brethren on Friday.
The Bears totaled 116 points while Glen Lake was second at 87 and Mason County Eastern third at 77.
"I am so proud of all of the kids," Buckley coach Julie King said. "All four of our relays had season-best times and we won three of them."
Nick Simon won the 200-meter dash in 23.62 seconds while Kyle Deshasier won the 400 dash in 54.74 seconds and Jackson Kulawiak the 800 in 2:09.64. Kyle Kaczanowski won the high jump at 6-feet and the long jump at 20-0.
The foursome of Jake Romzek, Deshasier, Kaczanowski and Simon won the 800 relay in 1:38.81 while Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Jackson Kulawiak, Simon and Deshasier won the 1600 relay in 3:38.34.
Pasbjerg, Ben DuCheny, Lorenzo Tognetti and Kulawiak won the 3200 relay in 9:06.53.
Frankfort won the girls' title with 118 points while Grand Traverse Academy was second at 99, Glen Lake third at 91.5, Buckley sixth at 34 and Forest Area seventh at 25.
Buckley's Aiden Harrand won the 800 in 2:22.21 and the 1600 in 5:15.53 while also taking second in the 3200 in 11:49.24.
Forest Area's Meagan Lange took second in the 800 in 2:39.36 while the Warriors also were second in the 1600 relay in 4:49.82 and second in the 3200 relay in 11:36.30.
