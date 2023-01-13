McBAIN — Lake City made the short trip south and defeated defending Highland Conference champion Northern Michigan Christian 52-45 on Thursday.
Lake City (3-6, 2-4) earned its second straight league win while NMC (4-3, 4-3) saw its chances of repeating as Highland champs dwindle.
“This was a huge win for us,” said Lake City coach Brad Besko.
“I told the guys going in this was a game we really wanted against the defending league champs and our guys played like it. Our guys came to play tonight. I’m very proud.”
NMC coach Kyle Benthem credited Lake City with a strong effort but was disappointed with his team’s performance.
“We just lacked focus,” he said. “We made turnovers and had mental mistakes we don’t normally make. We missed layups and just played poorly.”
Lake City led 10-6, 26-18 and 39-29 at the quarter breaks.
NMC went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to draw close, punctuated by a baseline 3-pointer from Brant Winkle to cut the lead to a single point, 39-38.
After that, though, Lake City hit some timely shots and “made some big-time defensive stops.”
“They tightened things on us and our guys responded,” Besko said.
“We increased the lead and then made some free throws.”
Junior Darin Kunkel canned 15 to pace the Trojans with two steals.
Marcus Booms, whom Besko credited with playing “a tremendous game” made 14, including a pair of key triples.
Grayson Elmquist generated 12 with four steals, converting two of those steals into transition buckets in the second quarter. Brody Gothard hit for six with 14 boards.
Blake Root scored five and handled the ball well against NMC’s pressure along with Corbin Bisballe.
Ethan Bennett led all scorers with 23 for the Comets and grabbed seven rebounds.
Brant Winkle scored eight, including the clutch 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, with three steals and Blake DeZeeuw scored eight.
NMC (4-3) hosts Sanford Meridian on Tuesday.
Lake City is at Manton on Wednesday.
