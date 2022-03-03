GRAYLING — One cruised.
One sweated.
A lot.
When the dust settled, though, Lake City and Manton both advanced and will meet for the third time this season in a Division 3 girls basketball district final Friday at Grayling High School.
Tipoff is 7 p.m.
It was the Rangers who got the scare as they trailed by 12 going into the fourth quarter and by nine with about three minutes left before a rally cap named Lauren Wilder made the difference.
The Manton sophomore standout scored 20 of her game-high 36 points in the final eight minutes to lead the Rangers past the host Vikings 46-45.
“We played through a lot of adversity tonight,” Manton coach JP Katona said. “We had two girls foul out and two more girls with four each.
“Lauren took the game on her shoulders and willed us to the win.”
Grayling led 6-4 after the first quarter and 25-21 at halftime before taking a 34-22 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“I didn’t have my girls ready to play tonight and I should have done a better job there,” Katona said. “Grayling had a good game plan.”
Wilder added 10 rebounds and five steals to her 36 points. Megan Moffit had 11 points and five steals while Genna Alexander had seven rebounds. Leah Helsel added five rebounds and three steals.
In the first game, Lake City made it look easy as it beat Roscommon 48-14.
The Trojans were up 12-5 after the first quarter and 21-5 at halftime. It was 37-10 going into the fourth quarter.
“This was a good win for us,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “We had balanced scoring and I thought we did a nice job both offensively and defensively.
“I thought we moved the ball better against their zone, too.”
Chloe Bisballe paced the Trojans with 12 points and 10 assists while Emma Nickerson had 10 points and six rebounds.
Mariah Jackson had nine points while Mackenzie Bisballe had eight points and 12 rebounds.
SCOTTVILLE — Both McBain and Evart worked pretty hard but both secured wins and will meet in a Division 3 district final Friday at Mason County Central High School.
The Ramblers advanced with a 48-41 win over the host Spartans and their 6-foot-3 center.
“A win’s a win,” McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. “MCC came out physical and played us tough.
“I thought we had pretty good control of the game most of the way but we could never put them away. That’s something we need to work on as we go deeper in the tournament.”
McBain led 8-6 after the first quarter and 23-14 at halftime before taking a 34-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 20 points while Adyson Nederhood and Mya Eisenga each had eight. Analiese Fredin added seven.
“Adyson gave us a nice spark off the bench with the eight points and she helped us defend their post player,” Bronkema said. “Caitlin Butzin and Mya did a good job handling their pressure and keeping everyone on the same page.”
Evart beat Pine River 53-36 in the second semifinal.
“We were in it until the last five minutes and then the wheels fell off,” Pine River coach Paula Justin said. “I thought we played great defense and played them tough.
“They put a press on in the fourth quarter and nothing went our way from that point on.”
The Bucks led 24-21 at halftime and 32-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 11 points and eight rebounds while Avery Sumpter had seven points, five rebounds and four assists. Lynn Belvin added six points and played well defensively, Justin added.
LUDINGTON — The start was OK.
The rest was sort of the problem.
Cadillac struggled to get much going and dropped a 54-21 decision to Big Rapids in a Division 2 girls basketball district contest at Ludington High School.
The loss ends the Vikings’ season at 8-14 overall while the Cardinals advance to face the host Orioles in the title game Friday night. Ludington beat Reed City 36-15 in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
“Give Big Rapids credit, they were better than us in every phase of the game today,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “We got to the bucket and got some shots to fall in the first quarter.
“After that, we could never get in any sort of rhythm and we struggled defensively, too. It was a tough night on both ends of the floor.”
Big Rapids led 9-8 after the first quarter and 24-9 at halftime before taking a 44-15 lead into the fourth.
Madelyn Schamanek paced Cadillac with eight points while Harmony Donzell had six. Jazmin Angell and Madalie Dickerson had three points apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.