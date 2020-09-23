LEROY — Lake City found a way to win, outlasting Pine River 23-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-17, 15-10 in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Tuesday night.
"Our girls had an up-and-down night but we were able to come through it for the win," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "The girls had some really good moments but we need some more consistency."
Emma Baron had 35 assists, nine kills, three aces, a block and six digs while Olivia Bellows had 11 kills, two aces, a block and 16 digs. Chloe Bisballe had 10 kills, an ace and seven digs while MacKenzie Bisballe added 10 kills, a block and a dig.
Haylee Parniske had 10 kills; Nicole Adams two kills, two aces, two blocks and four digs; Morgan Rogers two aces and five digs; Kaylee Keenan an ace and eight digs; and Grace Richards a kill.
Lake City (5-1 Highland) hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday.
Manton sweeps NMC
MANTON — Manton picked up a 25-12, 25-22, 25-20 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a Highland contest.
"I thought the girls did a better job of running the offense tonight," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "It's nice to see the hitters clicking with the setter.
"We need to continue to work on our serve-receive and our defense. NMC was scrappy and put some good hits on us."
Aysia Taylor paced the Rangers with two aces, six kills, two blocks, 28 assists and four digs while Billie Brickheimer had seven kills and two blocks. Brylie Greter had 12 digs while Hannah Clark added an ace and five kills.
Lauren Wilder had six kills; Leah Helsel two aces, three kills and 11 digs; Megan Moffit 11 kills and 18 digs; Taryn Regnerus six digs.
Paige Ebels paced NMC offensively with seven kills while Maggie Yount had 11 assists and 14 digs. Megan Bennett had two aces and two blocks.
"It was a tough match as Manton had some hard hits," NMC coach Anna Veldink said. "We stayed with them by anticipating and hustling to each ball."
The Comets are at Lake City on Thursday while Manton is at Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
