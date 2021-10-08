LAKE CITY — Lake City picked up a Highland Conference volleyball win, beating Northern Michigan Christian 25-18, 25-16, 25-11 on Thursday.
I am so proud of every player on this team,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “We finally played three solid games from start to finish. The front-row girls tonight were on fire between hitting and blocking or getting a touch to slow down the ball to set up our offense.
“Marisa Manganello did a great job setting up our offense and using every offensive weapon we had.”
Manganello dished out 21 assists, six digs and a kill while Emily Urie had two blocks. Chloe Bisballe had 10 kills, five digs and a block while Mackenzie Bisballe had 11 kills, 13 blocks and six assists.
Abby Holt had a kill and a dig; Kaylee Keenan seven digs; Kasey Keenan seven kills; Jessica Allen six digs; Haylee Parniske four blocks; Jenna Harris seven digs and 100 percent serving; Helen Brown an assist; and Grace Richards two kills.
Paige Ebels paced NMC with eight kills while Mabel Yount had six. Sol Pacheco had two aces and Yount had one while Yount also dished out 19 assists.
Jada VanNoord and Ebels each had a block while Pacheco had 31 digs and Ebels had eight.
“We set it up really well, but we couldn’t execute the point and keep our pace on our side,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “This game showed us things that we need to work on to be stronger for our next game.”
ROSCOMMON — McBain remained unbeaten in Highland play as it swept Roscommon 25-20, 25-18, 25-11.
“Roscommon definitely came out ready to play,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “We had to fight for every point and it was a battle match for the first two sets. I was really impressed with how this team held its composure and dug deep to keep getting points.
“I thought our serving was pretty strong tonight which forced Roscommon to run out of system quite a bit, but they were incredibly scrappy and made some great defensive plays. We are continuing to work on our offensive consistency, and minimize the hitting errors.”
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 14 kills, two assists, three aces and six digs while Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had 10 kills, a block, six digs and four aces on 17 of 17 serving. Linde VanderVlucht added five kills, two blocks, an assist, an ace and seven digs.
McBain (23-4-1 overall, 11-0 Highland) hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
• McBain won the JV match 25-10, 25-16.
LEROY — Pine River dropped a 25-23, 25-12, 25-19 decision to Beal City in a Highland match.
“We came out with some fire in set one but just couldn’t keep it,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “Our passing is improving every game, it’s our swings that we are still inconsistent with.
“It’s frustrating to the team when we don’t put things together because we know we are capable but just haven’t found the thing that will take us over the edge. This group keeps working hard and we’ve had lots of life lessons throughout this season.”
MESICK — Mesick scored a 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 win over Marion in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
“I was very happy with how the girls played tonight,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “It was our Parents Night so to play well in front of our home crowd is good to see.
“We got down in the third set off some missed timing on our attacks but the girls stayed positive and worked hard to regain the lead.”
Kelsey Quiggin had eight kills, three aces, two assists and eight digs while Lexy Abraham had two blocks, two aces and 14 assists. Grace Hawk had two aces and six digs while Kaylee Carson added two aces and five kills.
Shannyn Spencer had two blocks, two aces and four kills; Harmony Harris three aces, four assists and two kills; Maraya Buell two blocks; Maddy Spoor three aces; and Ty Burfield five digs.
ST. JOHNS — Marion had a solid day at the Apples 2 Apples Invitational at Uncle John’s Cider Mill.
“This was probably the largest race we’ve been in all season and the competition really helped bring out the best in our kids,” Marion coach Jason Keeler said.
“Many finished with personal record or season record times.
“Leading the way for our varsity squads, both finishing with personal record marks, was Selena Quintero for the ladies and Eric Williams for the men. Receiving special mention with season record times includes Jordan Wood, Trey Davis, Karma Levine, and Lizzy Fouch.”
On the boys’ side, Eric Williams took 29th in 20:45, Jordan Wood 38th in 21:41, Aidan Timko 46th in 23:53, Logan Romatz 55th in 25:49 and Trey Davis 57th in 26:51.
On the girls’ side, Selena Quintero took 31st in 25:01, Karma Levine 46th in 29:20 and Elizabeth Fouch 47th in 20:20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.