LAKE CITY — A strong start led to an easy win as Lake City beat Houghton Lake 41-16 in a Highland Conference girls’ basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Trojans were up 17-4 after the first quarter and 29-8 at halftime.
“We had a good, strong start to the game and got out the way we wanted both offensively and defensively,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said.
“We got some girls some good experience and it was a good team win.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 16 points and eight rebounds while Alie Bisballe had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Colette Nickerson added four points.
The Trojans are at Pine River on Friday.
BEAL CITY — McBain used good energy to score a 64-27 win over Beal City in a Highland girls’ contest.
The Ramblers were up 19-10 after the first quarter and 36-16 at halftime against the improving Aggies.
“This is a good win for us,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said.
“I thought the energy was good compared to when we played Manton on Friday.
“Beal City went toe-to-toe with Evart for three quarters earlier so I was a little nervous. I loved the overall effort from our girls and the man-to-man defense was solid tonight.”
Analiese Fredin paced McBain with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists while Kahli Heuker added 12 points, 13 rebounds and three steals.
Sydney Heuker had eight points and eight rebounds; Caitlin Butzin six points and four assists; and Peyton Grant six points.
The Ramblers host Evart on Friday.
