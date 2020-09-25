LAKE CITY — Lake City scored a 25-12, 25-20, 25-16 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a Highland Conference volleyball match Thursday night.
"The girls came out strong and played more as a team," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "NMC played pretty scrappy and took advantage of our mistakes in the second game but the girls were able to overcome that."
Chloe Bisballe paced the Trojans with eight kills, four aces and two digs while MacKenzie Bisballe had six kills and four blocks. Olivia Bellows had six kills, six digs and two aces while Emma Baron dished out five kills, 26 assists, five digs and two aces.
Nicole Adams had four kills, four digs and an ace; Morgan Rogers seven digs; Haylee Parniske three kills; Marissa Manganello a kill; and Jessica Allen two digs.
Maggie Yount paced NMC with 14 digs and eight assists while Megan Bennett had seven kills and five blocks. Mabel Yount added two aces.
"We worked hard on our defense but we couldn't get consistent set-ups," NMC coach Anna Veldink said. "When we got a setup, Megan Bennett had aggressive attacks and blocks. Lake city favored our right side, but Maggie Yount stayed tough and got some good digs."
Lake City hosts Roscommon on Tuesday while the Comets host Pine River.
McBain sweeps Roscommon
MCBAIN — McBain took care of business, sweeping Roscommon 25-21, 25-20, 25-18.
"We had a goal of sweeping this match in three and we were able to do that," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "I thought we did a decent job of patrolling the net to create some uneasiness for their hitters, and our serving was pretty strong.
"There were a few times when we let them get a run of points here and there, which is something we are continuing to work on preventing. I felt that defensively, Ella Schroder and Emma Schierbeek were able to make some key plays that helped our momentum. We are starting to get a little faster with our transition to offense, and we are hoping to continue that trend."
Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 11 kills, nine digs and an assist while Jersey Scott had nine kills and four digs. Linde VanderVlucht added nine kills, two blocks, four digs and an ace.
McBain (8-3 overall, 4-1 Highland) hosts Beal City on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.