Stop me if you've heard this one before.
We're not totally on the same page as to who's going to win the Highland Conference football title this fall.
We think we know but, this way, we've got a much better chance at being right. We've doubled our odds, in fact.
In a highly unscientific — and unregulated — poll of three anonymous men — or women — who watch a lot of Highland Conference football each fall, we've selected Lake City AND McBain to win the crown.
Each team received 22 points in our 8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 voting format. Pine River was third at 18, Beal City fourth at 16, Manton and Roscommon tied for fifth at 10, Houghton Lake seventh at 6 and Evart eighth at 4.
This way, Lake City head coach Kyle Smith can't claim no one picks the Trojans to win the title when they've gone 24-2 overall in the last two years and haven't lost a Highland game since Week 7 of the 2016 season.
The two Missaukee County rivals play each other in Week 4 on Sept. 20 and there's a really good chance they could see each other in the playoffs, just like in 2018 when the Trojans won both meetings.
Read on for some of the reasons we picked the way we did.
1. Lake City — Conventional wisdom says the Trojans take a step back in 2019 after losing one of the most successful classes in program history last year.
The proverbial cupboard is far from bare, though, for Smith and defensive coordinator Kevin Kent. Several key players return from with a lot of playing time last year and Lake City's JV team went 7-1-1 in 2018. While that's not always a rock-solid indicator of varsity success, it helps. Hunter Bisballe should step in at quarterback, Ben Marion could have a breakout year at tight end/linebacker and if the linemen come together, this is another good team.
1. McBain — The Ramblers return the biggest number of skill players AND linemen in the conference from a team that 8-3 in 2018.
Gavin Sieland, Daniel Rodenbaugh and George Brown are names you'll hear a lot. The biggest concern might be depth as there's a drop-off from the No. 1s to the No. 2s. Coach Pat Maloney's other focus is the self-inflicted wounds. Penalties and turnovers have hurt the Ramblers in the last couple of years.
Clean those things up and this could be a special season for a school pretty used to having them in the fall.
3. Pine River — Like McBain, the Bucks return a number of key skill position players and bring in more from a solid JV team a year ago. Leading the way are Brock Nelson, Lane Ruppert and Rogan Nelson, who takes over at quarterback. The question marks come along the lines where head coach Terry Martin has some holes to fill.
Pine River's speed and athleticism make this an interesting team to watch.
4. Beal City — The Aggies have gone 6-12 in the last two years, marking the first time Beal City hadn't made the playoffs two years in a row since Michigan's postseason system started in the mid-1970s. Could it be three years in a row?
The Aggies return senior quarterback Logan Chilman and had a lot of injury issues a year ago but another rough year likely means a big shake-up.
5. Manton — The Rangers went 4-5 in 2018 after starting the season 4-1. Losses to McBain, Pine River, Morley Stanwood and Rogers City — all playoff teams — doomed the hopes. There's skill at several positions for Manton but the question mark once again comes along the line. If the play up front is solid, Manton will play a part in who wins the title.
5. Roscommon — a bit of a mystery. The Bucks went 10-2 in 2018 and lost to Lake City in a Division 7 regional championship game. Gone are a huge number of seniors, though, and the head coach from that team. Rumor has it there's also not much help coming from the JV group.
7. Houghton Lake — our second mystery, but then being another new team in the conference will do that. The Bobcats made the playoffs in 2016 and 2017 but slipped back to 2-7 last year. History says its an up-and-down program.
8. Evart. Injuries tore up the Wildcats in 2018 so head coach Pat Craven re-committed his team to strength training and being ready to go. Donavin Reagan, Justin O'Dell and Danny Witbeck — a standout pitcher — are playmakers but does Craven have enough of them? There's also not a ton of help coming from the JV squad.
