MANTON — The title match is set.
Lake City and McBain each won semifinal matches Tuesday and will meet in the final of an MHSAA Division 3 volleyball district at Manton High School.
The Trojans swept Evart 25-17, 25-19, 25-9 while the Ramblers outlasted a scrappy Manton team 24-26, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21.
The final is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the winner advancing to regional semifinal play Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Houghton Lake High School against the winner of the Sanford Meridian district.
McBain coach Shawn Murphy knew Tuesday was going to be tough after having played the Rangers twice during the Highland Conference season.
“We were well aware of the dogfight that we were going to have tonight, and Manton was definitely ready to play some defense,” he said. “At this point in the season, this is what I would expect to see from two teams battling it out. I give credit to Manton’s relentless defense, which helped to cause quite a few errors on our part.
“We were trying to finesse things a bit too much and ended up causing more havoc for ourselves than needed. Fortunately, we were able to stay collected enough to finish the match, and we were able to expose a few things we still need to work on as a team to stay in the tournament run.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes paced the Ramblers with 11 kills, eight blocks, an ace, an assist and 11 digs while Emma Schierbeek had 14 kills, four blocks, an ace, two assists and 12 digs. Linde VanderVlucht had 10 kills, three blocks, an assist and 13 digs while Jersey Scott hadded nine kills, three aces and 12 digs.
Analiese Fredin dished out 35 assists, five kills, an ace and 11 digs.
Manton coach Nikki Helsel was proud of her team for its fight Tuesday and for what it accomplished this season.
“We raise tough girls here in Manton,” she said.
“This team worked hard all season and left everything on the floor tonight. We knew we had a big challenge in front of us against McBain but they weren’t going to give up without a fight and I admire that immensely about them.
“We have so many things to be proud of tonight and this season. Megan Moffit surpassed 1,000 career kills tonight; this group continues the almost decade-long streak of academic all-state. We were in the finals of every tournament we played in this season and finished with over 30 wins. They are committed and reflect our program ideals. I really couldn’t ask more of them. We will miss our three seniors and look forward to what our returning and new players will bring to the program.”
Adrianna Sackett had two kills, a block and 11 digs while Ashley Bredahl had two aces, a kill, 15 assists and five digs. Hannah Clark had a kills, three blocks, three assists and a dig while Kailey Fredette added seven digs.
Lauren Wilder had four kills, a block, three assists and eight digs while Leah Helsel had 11 kills, a block and 18 digs. Megan Moffit recorded 15 kills, two blocks, seven assists and 10 digs while Morgan Shepler had two kills, an assist and four digs.
For Lake City, it was a bit of an up-and-down night, but the Trojans had enough firepower to put away Evart.
“Our story this whole year has been tons of ups and downs and we continued that tonight,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “However, we fought for each and every point and finally found our rhythm in game three. I thought our back row played at its best tonight. We will need that to continue as we play in the districts finals on Thursday.
“We are excited to still be practicing and now have to get our focus back on track. We know McBain is top-notch and we will have to battle come Thursday. We are ready for the challenge.”
Marisa Manganello dished out 13 assists, four digs and two aces while Emily Urie had a kill and a block. Chloe Bisballe had six kills, eight digs and a block while Mackenzie Bisballe had 16 kills, 10 assists, a block and 16 digs.
Abby Holt had four digs; Kaylee Keenan seven digs; Kasey Keenan three kills and three digs; Jessica Allen 12 digs; Haylee Parniske two kills and two digs; Josie Seger a dig; Jenna Harris 18 digs; Helen Brown seven assists and two digs; Grace Richards five kills and three digs; and Hannah Vasicek a kill and two digs.
