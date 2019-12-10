LAKE CITY — For starters, that's pretty good.
Lake City opened its boys basketball season with a 54-9 win over Grand Traverse Academy in a non-conference contest Monday night.
The Trojans led 21-3 after the first quarter and 35-7 at halftime.
"It's a really nice team win," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "I thought our energy and effort were tremendous. We jumped on them early and played well.
"It's nice to start off with a win but we know the competition level goes up drastically on Friday."
Ben Marion paced Lake City with 12 points and nine rebounds while Hunter Bisballe added nine points, three assists and three steals.
Elian Schichtel had nine points and five rebounds while Dawson Corrigan had eight points and seven steals. Gavin Bisballe added five points and seven rebounds.
Lake City is at Houghton Lake on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.