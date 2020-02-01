LEROY — Lake City got pushed and prodded a bit but got the job done.
The Trojans overcame some adversity and a pesky Pine River team for a 45-31 win over the Bucks in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
Lake City lost guard Olivia Bellows in the first minute of the game to a possible head injury and didn't take control of the game until late.
"We weathered the storm," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "As soon as (Olivia) got hurt, it took a lot of our energy away.
"Pine River played scrappy, too, so give them credit. They hit some shots and we really weren't shooting well tonight."
Lake City led just 11-9 after the first quarter and was up 26-16 at halftime. The Bucks pulled it back to 30-26 going into the fourth quarter.
"This is probably the best defensive game we've played all year," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "I was proud of the way we stayed in the game with Lake City and I am proud of the girls for their efforts."
The Trojans outscored the Bucks 15-5 down the stretch, though, to secure the victory and stay atop the Highland standings ahead of Manton.
"It was time to bear down and play our basketball in the fourth," Tisron said. "Chloe (Bisballe) had a strong game…she put us on her back and carried us.
"Tekoa Marshall played a lot of minutes tonight, too, after Olivia got hurt. She did a nice job defensively and getting rebounds."
Rylie Bisballe paced Lake City with 21 points and 14 rebounds while Chloe Bisballe added 15 points, six steals and four assists. Megan Hose had six points and six rebounds while Nicole Adams added 10 rebounds.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 13 points, 12 rebounds and four steals while Maddie Sparks had seven points and six rebounds. Kendra Montague added six points.
Lake City is at Beal City Thursday while Pine River is at Evart on Tuesday.
