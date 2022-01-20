MCBAIN — Making plays down the stretch means a lot.
For Lake City, it meant a win over one of its biggest rivals.
The Trojans trailed most of the night but got it done when it mattered and beat McBain 41-33 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
Down 25-24 going into the fourth quarter, the Trojans made a couple of big plays.
“Credit our kids, we made enough plays down the stretch to get it done,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “We hit free throws and made plays and that’s something we’ve been harping on.
“Anytime you can beat McBain at McBain, it’s a big win. Credit to them, too, they played extremely hard and tough and did not make it easy on us.”
As the calendar heads toward February, a young McBain team is making progress after a rough start to the season.
“For three quarters, we went toe-to-toe with them and then our Achilles’ Heel has been turnovers at bad moments,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “We played great defense tonight and we’ve been doing that most of the season.
“I can’t fault their effort.”
The Ramblers led 10-6 after the first quarter and 18-15 at halftime.
Gavin Bisballe paced Lake City with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and a block while Darin Kunkel had 14 points and three rebounds. Oakley Barger had eight points, four rebounds and five steals, including two big ones in the fourth quarter.
Evan Haverkamp paced McBain with nine points while Joel Winkle had seven and Kalvin McGillis added six.
“I thought Evan played a great game tonight and so did Kalvin doing a nice job on Bisballe,” Koopman said.
“Brock (Maloney) played hard, too.”
Lake City (5-4 overall, 4-3 Highland) hosts Houghton Lake on Tuesday while McBain hosts Manton on Friday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian found its groove in the second quarter and cruised to a 77-33 win over Harrison in a non-conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
“We came out a bit slow in the first quarter and missed some easy shots,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. “In the second quarter, we were able to turn them over and score off transition.
“It was a good team effort tonight and I was happy with our defense and rebounding.”
The Comets led 15-5 after the first quarter and 44-14 at halftime.
Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 24 points and six rebounds while Blake DeZeeuw had 20 points and seven rebounds. Carter Quist added eight points.
NMC (7-0 overall) is at Beal City in a key Highland Conference contest Friday night.
